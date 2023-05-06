Citigroup Lowers América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of AMX opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 41,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.