Citigroup Raises Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $47.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.80.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SGRY opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. On average, analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 20,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $672,008.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 20,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $672,008.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $50,236.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,527,165.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,274 shares of company stock worth $2,530,979. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 286.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth $154,000.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

