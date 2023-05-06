Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $14.95 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,999.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,999.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Mattlin acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,366.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $186,931.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,800 shares of company stock worth $132,861 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIVB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

