Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Civista Bancshares has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

CIVB opened at $14.95 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,366.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,931.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Julie A. Mattlin acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,931.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,573 shares in the company, valued at $739,999.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $132,861. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

