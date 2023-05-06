Clark Estates Inc. NY Acquires New Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.78.

Qorvo stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 100.99, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

