Clark Estates Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Haleon comprises approximately 5.2% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Haleon were worth $24,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Haleon by 1,052.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

HLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 364 ($4.55) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

