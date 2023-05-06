Clark Estates Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 430.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aaron’s by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Aaron’s by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Aaron’s Stock Up 3.8 %

Aaron’s stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.87 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.70%.

Aaron’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.