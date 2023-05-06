Clark Estates Inc. NY Makes New Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.06% of ManpowerGroup as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 104.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $70.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average is $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $94.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.66.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Articles

