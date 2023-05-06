Clark Estates Inc. NY Raises Stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) by 105.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,500 shares during the quarter. Bausch + Lomb makes up approximately 1.7% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.15% of Bausch + Lomb worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth $12,008,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $977,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $17.50 on Friday. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

