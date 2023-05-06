Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Clearwater Analytics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE:CWAN opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $82.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $188,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $188,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Douglas Price sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $127,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,003,776 shares of company stock worth $217,779,391. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. UBS Group AG raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

See Also

