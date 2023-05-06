Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

