Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Clipper Realty Stock Performance
Clipper Realty stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $9.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Clipper Realty Company Profile
Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.
