Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

Clipper Realty stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

