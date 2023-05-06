Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $169.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 813.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

