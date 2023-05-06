Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.08.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $169.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 292.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.51 and a 200-day moving average of $150.04. Clorox has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 813.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

