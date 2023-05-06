CMC Financial Group Sells 3,304 Shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE)

CMC Financial Group decreased its position in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF accounts for 0.8% of CMC Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUDE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF by 109.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 48,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares during the last quarter.

Get Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF alerts:

Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUDE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. 392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.