CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE CNHI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,645,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.3861 dividend. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNHI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 30.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Articles

