Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Sets New 12-Month High at $685.69

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $685.69 and last traded at $685.69, with a volume of 20270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $590.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.62.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 21.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 378.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

