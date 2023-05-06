Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on CCEP. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.15 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($71.43) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.66.
NYSE:CCEP opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 176,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 18,866 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 436,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,811,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.4% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 990.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,084,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,180,000 after buying an additional 984,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
