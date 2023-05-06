Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CCEP. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.15 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($71.43) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CCEP opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 176,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 18,866 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 436,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,811,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.4% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 990.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,084,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,180,000 after buying an additional 984,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

