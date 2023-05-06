Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.11-4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.2-19.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.53 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.11-$4.34 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,853,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,825. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. 51job reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.55.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,205 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

