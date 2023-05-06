Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.47

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and traded as low as $16.68. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 42,339 shares.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 175,060 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

