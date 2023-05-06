Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.47

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and traded as low as $16.68. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 42,339 shares.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.