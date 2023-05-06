Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.77

Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$0.78. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 36,500 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on Colabor Group from C$1.55 to C$1.65 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Colabor Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$76.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.77.
Colabor Group Company Profile
Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.
