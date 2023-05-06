Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Lowered to $140.00 at TD Securities

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $90.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.04. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $133.02.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 47.44%. Equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

