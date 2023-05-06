Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.21.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $170.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,210,011 shares of company stock worth $4,833,203. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

