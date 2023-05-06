Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMA. StockNews.com cut shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.23.

Comerica Stock Up 16.8 %

Shares of CMA stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.96. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $87.02. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Comerica by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

