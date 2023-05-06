Comparing MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) & Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) and Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

MusclePharm has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MusclePharm and Alpine Immune Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus target price of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 121.92%. Given Alpine Immune Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpine Immune Sciences is more favorable than MusclePharm.

This table compares MusclePharm and Alpine Immune Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MusclePharm $50.04 million 0.00 -$12.87 million ($0.58) 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences $30.06 million 11.79 -$57.76 million ($1.68) -4.40

MusclePharm has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Immune Sciences. Alpine Immune Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MusclePharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of MusclePharm shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MusclePharm and Alpine Immune Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MusclePharm -38.51% N/A -169.56% Alpine Immune Sciences -192.13% -40.08% -22.47%

Summary

MusclePharm beats Alpine Immune Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products. The company also provides FitMiss branded sports nutrition products, which are formulated primarily for the female body to support women in the areas of weight management, lean muscle mass, body composition, and general health and wellness; and functional energy beverages under the Combat Energy and FitMiss Energy brands. It sells its products to various athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

