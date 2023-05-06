Comparing Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) & Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL)

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryvyl and Wilhelmina International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $32.91 million 1.11 -$49.24 million ($0.91) -0.78 Wilhelmina International $17.78 million 1.19 $3.53 million $0.69 5.93

Wilhelmina International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wilhelmina International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ryvyl and Wilhelmina International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility and Risk

Ryvyl has a beta of 4.03, meaning that its share price is 303% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Ryvyl shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.7% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ryvyl and Wilhelmina International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -126.45% -136.97% -27.49% Wilhelmina International 6.46% 15.35% 8.95%

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats Ryvyl on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryvyl

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services. The Celebrity Management division seeks to secure endorsement and spokesperson work for celebrities from the worlds of sports, music, and entertainment. The Licensing and Branding Associations division collects third-party licensing fees in connection with the licensing of the Wilhelmina name. The company was founded by Wilhelmina Cooper in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

