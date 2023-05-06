Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.08)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $181-183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.33 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,449,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,205. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFLT. Scotiabank cut Confluent from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Confluent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.53.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $5,677,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 842,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,492,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Confluent by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

