Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Construction Partners Stock Up 14.4 %

NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 257,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $32.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 249.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

