Continuum Finance Trading 18.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0714 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $165,897.96 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

