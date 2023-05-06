Contrasting Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) & dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ)

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) and dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kidpik and dELiA*s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kidpik presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 376.11%.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kidpik has a beta of 3.63, suggesting that its share price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.8% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. 67.5% of Kidpik shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kidpik and dELiA*s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik -46.21% -67.79% -42.03% dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kidpik and dELiA*s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $16.48 million 0.29 -$7.61 million ($1.00) -0.63 dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

dELiA*s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kidpik.

Summary

Kidpik beats dELiA*s on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

