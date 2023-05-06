Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives $26.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CORT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 39.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 111,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

