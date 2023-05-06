Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $35.66.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.63%.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

