Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 29,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,257,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GTO stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $50.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

