Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $475,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE RTX opened at $96.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average is $97.99.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.67%.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

