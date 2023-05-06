Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New $312,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $55.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98. The company has a market cap of $944.09 million, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

