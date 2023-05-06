Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $95.96 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $119.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.98.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.