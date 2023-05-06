Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 245 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $124.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.77.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.