Craig Hallum Downgrades E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) to Hold

Craig Hallum lowered shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.50.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

E2open Parent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. E2open Parent has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

Insider Transactions at E2open Parent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 91.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

