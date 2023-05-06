Crane (NYSE:CR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $68.67

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.67 and last traded at $68.83, with a volume of 114175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.
Crane Trading Up 4.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90.
Insider Transactions at Crane
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Crane by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Crane
Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crane (CR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.