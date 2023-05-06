Crane (NYSE:CR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $68.67

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.67 and last traded at $68.83, with a volume of 114175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90.

In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Crane by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

