Creditcoin (CTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35.07 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $84.41 million and $35.07 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000667 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

