Crewe Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after buying an additional 1,431,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,270,000 after buying an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.9 %

SCHW opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.65.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 426,866 shares valued at $34,245,329. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

