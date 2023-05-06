Crewe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $80.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

