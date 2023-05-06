Crewe Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Price Performance

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $118.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.71 and its 200-day moving average is $135.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.76 and a 1-year high of $193.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

