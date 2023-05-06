Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after buying an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $535.00 to $551.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.33.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

Shares of NOW stock opened at $434.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $521.58. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,309 shares of company stock worth $8,261,276 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

