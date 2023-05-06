Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.60 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

CCRN stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $23.50. 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $846.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

