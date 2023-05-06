CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 137,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $66.58.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $269.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.05 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

