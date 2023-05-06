Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Reaches $0.90

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $733.45 million and approximately $34.71 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,943,423,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,532,268 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve DAO Token (CRV) is the governance token of the Curve Finance protocol, used to incentivize liquidity providers and engage more users in the governance of the protocol. CRV is used for voting, staking and boosting, allowing users to acquire voting power and earn a boost of up to 2.5x on the liquidity they provide. CRV holders can stake their CRV to receive trading fees from the Curve protocol, and 50% of the trading fees are distributed to veCRV holders. Curve Finance was created by Michael Egorov, the CTO of NuCypher, a computer and network security company. Curve Finance is an automated market maker protocol designed to facilitate the swapping of tokens with low fees and slippage, and its pricing formula is designed to minimize slippage as much as possible. The max supply of CRV is 3.03b and was officially launched on the 13th of August 2020.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.