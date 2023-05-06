Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Reaches $0.90

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $733.45 million and approximately $34.71 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001367 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.
Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,943,423,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,532,268 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
