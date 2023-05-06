CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CVS Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50-8.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.84.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $70.68. 10,648,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,450,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

