CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.21. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 45,141 shares trading hands.

CWC Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.69.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$60.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.0095745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

