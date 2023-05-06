DA Davidson Trims Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Target Price to $32.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.75. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275 over the last 90 days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

